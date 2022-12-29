Goals? or Resolutions?

2023 is almost here and there is a lot of debate about resolutions.
Resolution: a firm decision to do or not to do something.
Goal: the object of a person’s ambition or effort; an aim or desired result.
A resolution is a statement of what you want to change. For example, saving money.
A goal is a statement of what you want to achieve; the steps you need to take to achieve it; and when you want to achieve it by.
So whether you make resolutions or set goals there is a key to success.
SMART Goals:
- Specific: Increase the chances that you’re able to accomplish your business goals by making sure they’re well-defined. Determine the who, what, where, when and why.
- Measurable: Develop criteria for measuring progress toward your business goals. Detail the key indicators that help you decide if and when you reach your goal by quantifying them.
- Achievable: Create goals for your business that are attainable and achievable by ensuring that you and your team have the skills and resources needed to reach the goal.
- Relevant: Align your company’s goals with the overall objectives of your business and the realities of the market.
- Time-based: Give yourself and your staff a deadline for reaching your goal to provide a sense of urgency and the opportunity to schedule the steps needed to achieve the goal.
So whether it’s a goal or a resolution if you want it to stick make it SMART.
