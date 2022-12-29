Goals? or Resolutions?

BondDLegion|BigStock

2023 is almost here and there is a lot of debate about resolutions.

Resolution: a firm decision to do or not to do something.

Goal: the object of a person’s ambition or effort; an aim or desired result.

A resolution is a statement of what you want to change. For example, saving money.

A goal is a statement of what you want to achieve; the steps you need to take to achieve it; and when you want to achieve it by.

So whether you make resolutions or set goals there is a key to success.

SMART Goals:

Specific: Increase the chances that you’re able to accomplish your business goals by making sure they’re well-defined. Determine the who, what, where, when and why.

Increase the chances that you’re able to accomplish your business goals by making sure they’re well-defined. Determine the who, what, where, when and why. Measurable: Develop criteria for measuring progress toward your business goals. Detail the key indicators that help you decide if and when you reach your goal by quantifying them.

Develop criteria for measuring progress toward your business goals. Detail the key indicators that help you decide if and when you reach your goal by quantifying them. Achievable: Create goals for your business that are attainable and achievable by ensuring that you and your team have the skills and resources needed to reach the goal.

Create goals for your business that are attainable and achievable by ensuring that you and your team have the skills and resources needed to reach the goal. Relevant: Align your company’s goals with the overall objectives of your business and the realities of the market.

Align your company’s goals with the overall objectives of your business and the realities of the market. Time-based: Give yourself and your staff a deadline for reaching your goal to provide a sense of urgency and the opportunity to schedule the steps needed to achieve the goal.

So whether it’s a goal or a resolution if you want it to stick make it SMART.

