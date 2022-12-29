Laurie Blog

By Laurie Hardie |

Goals? or Resolutions?

New Year's Resolutions
2023 is almost here and there is a lot of debate about resolutions.

Resolution: a firm decision to do or not to do something.

Goal: the object of a person’s ambition or effort; an aim or desired result.

A resolution is a statement of what you want to change. For example, saving money.

A goal is a statement of what you want to achieve; the steps you need to take to achieve it; and when you want to achieve it by.

So whether you make resolutions or set goals there is a key to success.

SMART Goals:

  • Specific: Increase the chances that you’re able to accomplish your business goals by making sure they’re well-defined. Determine the who, what, where, when and why.
  • Measurable: Develop criteria for measuring progress toward your business goals. Detail the key indicators that help you decide if and when you reach your goal by quantifying them.
  • Achievable: Create goals for your business that are attainable and achievable by ensuring that you and your team have the skills and resources needed to reach the goal.
  • Relevant: Align your company’s goals with the overall objectives of your business and the realities of the market.
  • Time-based: Give yourself and your staff a deadline for reaching your goal to provide a sense of urgency and the opportunity to schedule the steps needed to achieve the goal.

So whether it’s a goal or a resolution if you want it to stick make it SMART.

