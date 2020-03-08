Goal: Fully Belly Laugh

“Comedians can use the work, and people with memory loss can use the laughter.”

About a year after Dani Klein Modisett moved her mother from Manhattan to an Alzheimer’s care center

near her Los Angeles home in 2016, she noticed that her mom, then 84, was sad and withdrawn.

Muriel Klein, once the life of the party (even with her memory loss), was no longer talkative or interested in food. She kept her head down and slept a lot.