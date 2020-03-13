Credit: Phuong D. Nguyen | BigStockPhoto.com

Go to the Museum Without Leaving Your Couch

March 13, 2020

Going into a self-quarantine can have many complex issues and complications beyond having enough food and supplies for two weeks.

But there is a way to get a little culture and education while you’re confined to your home.

According to Fast CompanyGoogle Arts & Culture teamed up with over 500 museums and galleries

around the world to bring anyone and everyone virtual tours and online exhibits of some

of the most famous museums around the world..

Now, you get “go to the museum” and never have to leave your couch.

Google Arts & Culture’s collection includes the British Museum in London,

the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, the Guggenheim in New York City,

and literally hundreds of more places where you can gain knowledge about art, history, and science.

This collection is especially good for students who

are looking for ways to stay on top of their studies while schools are closed.

Full Story: HERE

Scroll down through the story for the list of Museums.

