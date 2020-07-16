Go to a Mariners Game Without Leaving Home

Introducing the launch of the Mariners Seat Fleet!
Mariners are assembling a crew of personalized fan cutouts
to help navigate the unknown waters of a 60-game MLB season.
Take a selfie, pay 30 dollars for a recycle-friendly version of yourself
that will sit in on all of the game action at T-Mobile Park
this season while you’re safe at home.
Plus, the Mariners will donate a portion of every purchase to non-profit
organizations supporting COVID-related relief efforts in our communities.
What’s more? If your cutout “catches” a foul ball during a game,
they will mail you the baseball!
It’s easy to join the Mariners Seat Fleet.
Just cut-out a few minutes of your day to upload
your high-resolution photo, then tune into Mariners home games on
ROOT SPORTS to find yourself in the T-Mobile Park stands.
Full Story: HERE
Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069