Credit: BigStockPhoto

Go to a Mariners Game Without Leaving Home

July 16, 2020

Introducing the launch of the Mariners Seat Fleet!

Mariners are  assembling a crew of personalized fan cutouts

to help navigate the unknown waters of a 60-game MLB season.

Take a selfie, pay 30 dollars for a recycle-friendly version of yourself

that will sit in on all of the game action at T-Mobile Park

this season while you’re safe at home.

Plus, the Mariners will donate a portion of every purchase to non-profit

organizations supporting COVID-related relief efforts in our communities.

What’s more? If your cutout “catches” a foul ball during a game,

they will mail you the baseball!

It’s easy to join the Mariners Seat Fleet.

Just cut-out a few minutes of your day to upload

your high-resolution photo, then tune into Mariners home games on

ROOT SPORTS to find yourself in the T-Mobile Park stands.

Full Story: HERE

About Laurie Hardie

Avatar
Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
