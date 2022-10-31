Go EGOT on me: Adele on if she has Broadway ambitions

Columbia Records

Adele has won 15 Grammys, an Oscar and an Emmy, so she just needs to win a Tony to complete the EGOT.

When the British singer chatted with fans at an event celebrating her “I Drink Wine” music video, she was asked if she’s interested in obtaining EGOT status.

According to Broadway World, the singer confessed, “I thought that. I can’t lie guys, I’m not a massive Broadway fan… I’m talking about musicals though because I’ve been seeing a couple of plays but I don’t think I’ve seen enough.”

That doesn’t mean she’s fully closed the door on becoming an EGOT winner. Adele revealed there is a role from the musical Gypsy that caught her eye when she saw it in London.

“I did love the role of the mum [Rose] in it,” the singer explained. “She has a song when she was like, ‘I wanted to do all of this’ and she’s jealous of her own daughter and she’s really caught up about it.”

The song she’s referring to is the powerhouse number “Rose’s Turn,” which Adele feels she “could nail.” The singer then saluted one of her “idols,” the famous Bette Midler, who took on the iconic role in the 1993 TV film.

According to Adele, Midler warned her about Broadway’s demanding world. “She was like, ‘You would never be able to keep up with the schedule on Broadway.’ Because I’m so lazy. I’m so notoriously lazy,” Adele said. “I would not be able to do matinees and all that. I don’t have the stamina for that.”

What Adele does have the stamina for is a Las Vegas residency, which kicks off next month. Weekends With Adele will run November 18 through March 23.

