Off duty police dog jumps into action, promptly pulling a suspect out from under a parked car.

This happened over the weekend in Marysville. A high speed chase, suspect going 101 miles an hour pulled

into an apartment complex where police stopped chasing for safety reasons.

Soon she (the suspect) was back on I – 5, she exited and pulled into a mobile home park where she jumped out of the car and ran.

That prompted a call to Marysville Police, where police dog Steele was summoned on his day off for a little help.

All because she didn’t have a drivers license.

Full Story: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069