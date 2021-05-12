Music News

Gloria Estefan to host Kennedy Center Honors next month

Gloria Estefan is set to host the 43rd annual Kennedy Center Honors next month.

It marks her second time hosting the special, which airs Sunday, June 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and will be available to stream live and on demand on the CBS app and Paramount+. She first hosted in 2018, after being a Kennedy Center honoree the year prior.

“I can’t believe it’s been almost four years that I received the prestigious Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C., and right after that I got the incredible honor of hosting the awards, which I will be doing again on June 6 on CBS,” Gloria says in a video message.

“Don’t miss that amazing night where we honor Joan Baez, Midori, Debbie Allen, Dick Van Dyke and Garth Brooks,” she adds. “It’s gonna be a fantastic show and an amazing Honors.”

The Kennedy Center Honors are traditionally held in early December, but last year’s special was postponed until 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

