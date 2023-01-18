Gloria Estefan, Sade and more to be inducted into Songwriters Hall of Fame this year

Jesus Cordero

Gloria Estefan and Sade are among the singer/songwriters who’ll be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame this June.

Along with those two multi-Platinum artists, this year’s other inductees are legendary rapper Snoop Dogg, R&B writer/producer Teddy Riley, ELO‘s Jeff Lynne and Glen Ballard, who’s probably best known for co-writing Alanis Morissette‘s Jagged Little Pill album. Nashville songwriter Liz Rose, probably best known for co-writing Taylor Swift songs like “You Belong With Me” and “All Too Well,” is also being inducted.

This year’s induction ceremony will take place June 15 in New York City. Special award recipients will be announced soon.

CHIC‘s Nile Rodgers, the chairman of the Songwriters Hall of Fame, said in a statement, “The music industry does not exist without songwriters delivering great songs first … we are therefore very proud that we are continually recognizing some of the culturally most important songwriters of all time.”

Rodgers added that the 2023 slate “represents not just iconic songs but also diversity and unity across genres, ethnicity and gender, songwriters who have enriched our lives and, in their time, literally transformed music and the lives of billions of listeners all over the world.”

