Gloria Estefan joins cast of ‘Father of the Bride’ remake

Lars Niki/Getty Images for New York Women in Film & Television

Gloria Estefan is heading to the big screen for the Cuban-American remake of Father of the Bride.

According to Deadline, the singer has signed on to play the wife of Andy Garcia’s title character. Adria Arjona has been cast as their bride-to-be daughter.

“A resounding YES was my answer to the invitation to join my good friend, the incredibly talented Andy Garcia, for this new and wonderfully warm and funny incarnation of the classic, Father of the Bride!” Gloria says in a statement obtained by Deadline.

“I’ve been a fan of director Gaz Alazraki since I saw his record-breaking comedy Nosotros Los Nobles and can’t wait to experience how he brings this amazing script by Matt Lopez to life,” she adds.

Father of the Bride tells the story of a father trying to come to terms with his daughter’s impending marriage. It will be the third iteration of the story, following the 1950 Spencer Tracy/Elizabeth Taylor film and the 1990s franchise with Steve Martin and Diane Keaton.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.