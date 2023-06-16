Gloria Estefan, Glen Ballard & more honored at the Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala in NYC

Jesus Cordero

The Songwriters Hall of Fame induction took place Thursday, June 15 in New York, with Gloria Estefan, and “Man in the Mirror” songwriter Glen Ballard among this year’s honorees.

Estefan was inducted by Valerie Simpson, who called her a “pop music force of nature, creating songs that touch fans of all backgrounds around the globe.” Gloria herself celebrated with a medley of some of her biggest hits, including “Words Get in the Way,” “Anything for You,” “Let’s Get Loud,” and more, ending the night with “Rhythm is Gonna Get You,” featuring her husband Emilio Estefan and grandson Sasha.

“This is one of the most special awards that I have ever received because other people’s music, other writers’ music got me through my toughest moments,” Gloria told ABC Audio on the red carpet, noting “it’s a blessing to be able to reach other people’s hearts and minds through music and my words and be able to make a heart connection, which is what music does.”

Ballard, who’s known for his work with Alanis Morrissette, Michael Jackson and more, was celebrated with a performance of “Man in the Mirror,” from Siedah Garrett and Tony winner Myles Frost, and later performed a medley of his hits including “Ironic,” “Hold On” and more.

Ballard told ABC Audio he’s “grateful for the honor,” sharing, “It’s also encouraging to know I’ve been writing songs for 50 years and now they’re telling me it wasn’t a waste of time.” Ballard said he’s most proud of “Man in the Mirror,” noting, “that’s a pretty good one.” (AUDIO IS ABC 1-ON-1)

The night’s other honorees included ELO’s Jeff Lynne, Liz Rose, best known for her work with Taylor Swift, and Teddy Riley, with Post Malone receiving the Hal David Starlight Award and Broadway songwriter Tim Rice receiving the prestigious Johnny Mercer Award.

