Gloria Estefan, Cyndi Lauper, Debbie Harry, The Go-Go’s Belinda Carlisle, Dolly Parton team for joint single

How’s this for a lineup? A song called “Gonna Be You,” due out January 20, features the combined talents of Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan, The Go-Go’s Belinda Carlisle, Blondie‘s Debbie Harry, and Dolly Parton.

The track, written by legendary songwriter Diane Warren, is from the upcoming movie 80 for Brady, based on the true story of four best friends to travel to the Super Bowl in 2017 to see then-New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady play. And the stars of the film are just as impressive as the lineup for the song: Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Sally Field and Rita Moreno. Tom Brady himself also appears in the film, which arrives in theaters February 3.

“I wanted to write a song that celebrated these women’s deep friendship,” Diane says in a statement. “Since 80 was in the title I got a crazy idea, why not get some of the most iconic singers from the 80s, who are still amazing and always will be, to all sing it?!!!!”

“Everyone I approached said yes and was just as excited as me!!” Warren adds. “I’m honored to have Dolly Parton, Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan and Debbie Harry on this song!! ‘Gonna Be You’ is that song you want to sing along to with all your good friends!!!”

The song is available for pre-order/pre-save now.

