Glastonbury festival, which Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello, Dua Lipa were booked to play in 2020, canceled again

The U.K.’s most prestigious music festival, Glastonbury, was supposed to have celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2020 with a star-studded lineup that included Taylor Swift, her pal Paul McCartney, Camilla Cabello, Dua Lipa, TLC, Diana Ross and dozens more. Of course, it was canceled due to the pandemic. Now, sadly, an attempt at a 2021 do-over has been canceled as well.

The festival’s official social media accounts posted a message from Glastonbury organizers Michael and Emily Eavis, saying that “with great regret, we must announce that this year’s Glastonbury Festival will not take place…tickets for this year will roll over to next year.”



The Eavis’ full statement notes, “In spite of our efforts to move Heaven & Earth, it has become clear that we simply will not be able to make the Festival happen this year. We are so sorry to let you all down….we are very confident we can deliver something really special for us all in 2022!”

In an FAQ, the organizers explain why they’re not simply moving the festival — which normally takes place in June — to later in the year.

“The global response to the coronavirus pandemic is still changing daily, and it is too early to tell when restrictions on mass gatherings, and the demands on our emergency services will be loosened,” they explain.

Of course, when Glastonbury does return in June 2022, there’s also no guarantee that any of the artists who were set to play the 2020 festival will be available for the rescheduled date.

