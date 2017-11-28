little cute girl with handwriting text donations on white paper. helping, giving , donate and donation concept
#GivingTuesday
The holidays are all about love, togetherness, and giving to those less fortunate! Today is Giving Tuesday! Allan & Ashley talk about ways to give to charities as well as talk to listeners about the charities they like to give to at this time of year!
