Giving Back to Someone Giving Back And On It Goes

We’ve all seen the viral video of the young boy who waits for the sanitation truck to greet the workers.

Here is a new twist to the sweet story!

A young boy who frequently meets and greets his local trashmen while they are on their routes has been given a toy recycling truck.

According to the , the boy would be waiting to greet the sanitation workers

whether it was 100 degrees or 30 degrees outside.

Full Story: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069