Give The Gift Of An Experience This Christmas

Many studies have shown that material possessions do not equal happiness and that experiences are much more intrinsically fulfilling that things.

Over the course of our lifetime, we will spend a total of 3,680 hours or 153 days searching for misplaced items.

The research found we lose up to nine items every day—or 198,743 in a lifetime. Phones, keys, sunglasses, and paperwork top the list.

The dramatic success of the book The Life Changing Magic of Tidying Up provides a hint that perhaps many of us

feel that we simply have too much stuff (short summary of the book = throw most of it away).

Turns out, we probably do!

AND FINALLY

Shared family time and experiences have been linked to:

bonding within the family

fewer behavioral problems in children

a stronger sense of identity

a sense of security for children

higher rates of academic success

lower rates of violence

Of course, these shared experiences can be as simple as time spent together during/preparing meals, while driving,

or reading stories before bed, but prioritizing shared experiences as gifts helps reduce unwanted material items and fosters family bonding.

