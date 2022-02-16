Give it a shot: Bon Jovi tapping local bands for opening slots on upcoming tour

Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images

It doesn’t make a difference if you make it or not, but Bon Jovi is asking local bands to audition to open for them on their upcoming tour.

Bands who are interested in auditioning should submit a video to BonJovi.com of themselves performing original music. One band will be chosen for each concert date.

Bon Jovi’s tour kicks off April 1 in Omaha, NE and is currently scheduled to wrap up April 30 in Nashville. Tickets are on sale now. The trek comes in support of the most recent Bon Jovi album, 2020, which was released in October of 2020 after being delayed due to the pandemic.

For the past two years, the band has been creating online performance content. However, Jon Bon Jovi says in a statement, “We have all missed touring and we know that nothing can replace the energy of a live show for the fans or the band.”

