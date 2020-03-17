Credit: BigStockPhoto

Give Blood

March 17, 2020

There is an app for that.

Bloodworks.org is looking for people to give blood.

Their biggest donors are highschool kids and now that schools are closed

they are looking for donors.

They are doing everything to keep you safe while you donate.

Cleaning regularly, taking appointments so not too many people at once.

The need is great.

Text the word “bloodapp” to 91985 and get the app that will tell you the closest

Place for you to give blood.

Bloodworks.org

