Give Big 2020! Communities in Schools, University Heights Center. Your support counts!

April 26, 2020

Give Big 2020 is already underway. It’s a great annual fund-raising event for our community to come together and support many of the non-profits in the Puget Sound area. And to underscore the need is greater than ever this year! We hear from leaders in just 2 of the nonprofits we can choose to support:

Kathy Ulrich is Development Director for Communities in Schools Renton-Tukwila. This reaches the students of all ages who are at risk of missing out on education due to parental issues (sick parents!), lack of food, resources. Communities in Schools is a safety net. www.communitiesinschools.org

Maureen Ewing is Executive Director of University Heights Center — where “life long learning” is at the core of this umbrella nonprofit organization, crossing all income levels, and providing particular services to our most vulnerable, insecurely housed citizens. www.uheightscenter.org

Please support www.givebigwa.org @givebigwa

Sunday Morning Magazine is a local Seattle podcast featuring guests from local non-profit agencies, authors and specialists in the fields that are the focus of each weekend’s informative conversation. These focus areas include education, environment, charities, crime, health, domestic issues, and youth.

About Kate Daniels

Kate Daniels
Kate Daniels is the host of Sunday Morning Magazine and Inspirational Women.
Copyright © 2020 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lisa Closterman at lclosterman@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only