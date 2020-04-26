Give Big 2020! Communities in Schools, University Heights Center. Your support counts!

Give Big 2020 is already underway. It’s a great annual fund-raising event for our community to come together and support many of the non-profits in the Puget Sound area. And to underscore the need is greater than ever this year! We hear from leaders in just 2 of the nonprofits we can choose to support:

Kathy Ulrich is Development Director for Communities in Schools Renton-Tukwila. This reaches the students of all ages who are at risk of missing out on education due to parental issues (sick parents!), lack of food, resources. Communities in Schools is a safety net. www.communitiesinschools.org

Maureen Ewing is Executive Director of University Heights Center — where “life long learning” is at the core of this umbrella nonprofit organization, crossing all income levels, and providing particular services to our most vulnerable, insecurely housed citizens. www.uheightscenter.org

Please support www.givebigwa.org @givebigwa