Girls Letter to Santa Goes Viral

Scott Hancock|BigStock

A little girl’s letter to Father Christmas has gone viral after she demanded a number of expensive gifts.The funny part is she told Santa she ‘failed miserably’ to be good.

The nine-year-old from Essex wrote an extensive letter to Santa,

in which she asked for 12 presents including a holiday to France,

some AirPods, and an iPhone.

She also admitted that she ‘tried hard to be good but miserably failed’,

and added that she would still prefer a present over coal.

The letter was shared to Twitter by her older brother, who wrote:

“Y’all, look at this letter my little 9y/r sister wrote to Santa.”

In the letter, the youngster wrote:

“Dear beloved Father Christmas,

I hope you’ve had a wonderful year and you’ve been well.

“My year has been quite the opposite.

“I’ve tried hard to be good but miserably failed.

“I’ll be honest I do deserve coal, but please I’d love to have a present.

“Actually more than one.

Here’s a list – tick the boxes if you have done them.”

She then asks for the following 12 gifts:

AirPods

Games Console

A snake

PS [PlayStation] Five and Four

Nintendo Switch

A DJ set

A trip to France – tickets (five)

An iPhone 12

Mobile laptop

A new computer (latest)

Hand sanitiser

A whole book set of The Wizards of Oz

A panda and penguin (not dead)

The girl signed the list off with the words: “Hopefully you succeed to fulfill my requested items.”

