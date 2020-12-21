Girls Letter to Santa Goes Viral

A little girl’s letter to Father Christmas has gone viral after she demanded a number of expensive gifts.The funny part is she told Santa she ‘failed miserably’ to be good.
The nine-year-old from Essex wrote an extensive letter to Santa,
in which she asked for 12 presents including a holiday to France,
some AirPods, and an iPhone.
She also admitted that she ‘tried hard to be good but miserably failed’,
and added that she would still prefer a present over coal.
The letter was shared to Twitter by her older brother, who wrote:
“Y’all, look at this letter my little 9y/r sister wrote to Santa.”
In the letter, the youngster wrote:
“Dear beloved Father Christmas,
I hope you’ve had a wonderful year and you’ve been well.
“My year has been quite the opposite.
“I’ve tried hard to be good but miserably failed.
“I’ll be honest I do deserve coal, but please I’d love to have a present.
“Actually more than one.
Here’s a list – tick the boxes if you have done them.”
She then asks for the following 12 gifts:
AirPods
Games Console
A snake
PS [PlayStation] Five and Four
Nintendo Switch
A DJ set
A trip to France – tickets (five)
An iPhone 12
Mobile laptop
A new computer (latest)
Hand sanitiser
A whole book set of The Wizards of Oz
A panda and penguin (not dead)
The girl signed the list off with the words: “Hopefully you succeed to fulfill my requested items.”
