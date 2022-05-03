Girls just wanna have docs: Cyndi Lauper’s career to be highlighted in upcoming movie ‘Let the Canary Sing’

Courtesy of Rebecca Miller

Cyndi Lauper‘s life story is about to get the documentary treatment in the forthcoming film Let the Canary Sing. The movie will explore the “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” singer’s rise to fame — and it has her seal of approval.

The movie will be helmed by Emmy-nominated director ﻿Alison Ellwood﻿﻿, who will take the audience on a deep dive into Cyndi’s history and accomplishments.

According to a press release, the documentary will explore “how Lauper found her voice growing up in working class Queens, New York, a meteoric rise to stardom following the smashing success of her debut album She’s So Unusual, and the generations she has influenced with her songs, her inimitable ever-evolving punk style, unapologetic feminism and devotion to advocating for others.”

Cyndi has already given her “full participation and support” for the film.

“Like many people, I assumed when Cyndi Lauper burst onto the music scene in the early ’80s, that she was another young star experiencing a meteoric rise to fame and success thanks to MTV,” Ellwood said in a statement. “Her music videos were wild and colorful, her songs like ‘Girls Just Want to Have Fun‘ were infectious. But as it turns out, her story is one of hard knocks, hard work and dogged determination. Cyndi wanted her voice not just to be listened to, but a voice to be heard.”

The director continued, “The documentary will be a full portrait of Cyndi Lauper — her ‘True Colors’ shining through.”

The pop legend has sold over 50 million records during her explosive career. Her standout hit “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” has been viewed over a billion times on YouTube.

Sony Music Entertainment is financing the film, for which a release date has yet to be announced.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.