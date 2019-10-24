Credit: BigStockPhoto

Giant Pumpkin Kayak~What?

October 24, 2019

Justin Ownby grew a massive pumpkin that weighed 910 pounds – almost half a ton.

But he was not satisfied merely by its ornamental delights that enhance the season.

Ownby’s wife Christin Ownby shared video with WTVC that shows Ownby hollowed out the pumpkin,

and converted to a buoyant watercraft that he tested on his farm’s pond.

Christin Ownby says the pumpkin remains floating in the pond at last check, saying “It will make a great snack for the catfish!”

Full Story and video: HERE

