Christmas Eve is gonna be here before you know it! And no matter what your age, it’s always fun to track Santa’s progress with his NORAD SANTA TRACKER.

But his website offers all kinds of fun things leading up to his big delivery night. Everything from exploring the North Pole, lots of games, music and a countdown clock. (there’s even an app you can download from app stores).

His NORAD SANTA TRACKER even has a YOUTUBE page (HERE).

