Get Your Vaccination Card Laminated for FREE

PaulMaguire|BigStock

Phone, Keys, Wallet, Mask, Vaccination card, Now 5 things you need before walking out your door.

With Covid-19 vaccinations becoming more widespread, you may soon need to carry proof that you’ve been vaccinated to do something like travel or go to a concert.

While some companies have been working on smartphone apps or other systems to create

digital proof of vaccination, right now the paper CDC card is about all the proof you get.

That’s why Staples and Office Depot want to help you keep your paper card in good condition.

The two companies are offering free laminations of completed Covid-19 vaccination cards.

YES: You must bring a FREE lamination. You must bring a copy of a coupon with your vaccine card to receive thelamination.

The offer is available through July 25.

YES: The CDC suggests taking a picture of your vaccination card as a backup copy. NO: Remember that you should not post a photo of your card on Remember that youof your card on social media No one needs to deal with identity theft right now.

