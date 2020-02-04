Credit: Shellie Hart

Brrrrrr…Time To Get Your Soup On!

February 4, 2020

A dutch oven is a large cast-iron or ceramic pot that can be used on the stovetop or in the oven. It’s also one of the most useful items you can have in your kitchen.  I love that I can fuss and love over a stewing pot for hours, and the way it makes the house smell…A-M-A-Z-I-N-G!

And actually, it’s not as much work as you think.  Most recipes you just toss in the pot (much like the crock pot).

Check out these dutch oven/one-pot recipes (HERE) photos included!

 

Recipe for my Navy Bean (HERE)  I double up on the ham hocks, slow cook those and instead of the dry bean I used canned (rinse) and add last.  To thicken, I use instant mashed potato’s (careful not to add too much)

About Shellie Hart

Avatar
Your workday host is a longtime Seattle Radio Midday Air-Personality. Shellie grew up in Burien and now lives in West Seattle. She’s the on-court Entertainment Emcee for our 3X WNBA Championship Team SEATTLE STORM. Shellie is also committed to Children’s Hospital who once participated weekly in their CHILD LIFE Program, dedicating over a 100 hours of volunteer time annually. People ask all the time, “What’s your favorite part of the job?”, and my response is YOU! Sure I get to meet all kinds of famous people, but it’s engaging with the people and their Northwest families that makes me happy”
