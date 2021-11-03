Get your first look at Lady Gaga’s upcoming TV special with Tony Bennett

@kelseybennett333

Lady Gaga‘s upcoming CBS special One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga isn’t airing until November 28, but we’ve got our first peek at it now — plus all the details of the set list.

The special was filmed at two sold-out shows at New York’s Radio City Music Hall this past August, which served as both Bennett’s birthday celebration and his last hurrah: The 95-year old legend has now retired from performing. The one-hour special features Gaga and Bennett singing songs from their two duet albums: 2014’s Cheek to Cheek and their new one, Love for Sale.

In the sneak peek, which you can watch on Instagram, Gaga, in a glamorous gold gown, and Bennett, in a dapper suit, perform their first-ever joint recording, “The Lady Is a Tramp,” which appeared on Bennett’s 2011 album, Duets II.

In the clip, Bennett, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016 but began showing symptoms two years ago, has no problems handling the lyrics; his family has said his long-term memory is intact.

CBS has also released the set list for the special, which features each singer performing solo before teaming up to close the show with a few duets.

Gaga solo

“Luck Be A Lady”

“Orange Colored Sky”

“Let’s Do It”

“New York, New York”

Bennett solo

“Watch What Happens”

“Steppin’ Out”

“Fly Me to the Moon”

“I Left My Heart in San Francisco”

Gaga & Bennett together

“Lady is a Tramp”

“Love For Sale”

“Anything Goes”

One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga airs November 28 on CBS at 8 p.m. ET/PT and will also be available to stream on Paramount+.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.