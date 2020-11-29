Get Smarter ~ Drink Hot Cocoa

Amaviael|BigStock

A new study finds drinking cocoa is not just the popular choice, it may also be the “smart” choice.

The study examined 18 healthy men between 18 and 40 years-old.

Before testing to see how flavanols (which are in hot cocoa) affect their brains,

researchers challenged each participant’s blood circulation

by having them breathe in five percent carbon dioxide.

That’s roughly 100 times the normal amount in air and

produces an effect called hypercapnia in the body.