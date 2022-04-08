Get Paid to Watch True Crime

mercsrock|BigStock

Our ideal candidate lives for True Crime!!!!They can handle the most menacing serial killer, the goriest details, and don’t flinch at the chilling paranormal. And they love it so much that they’re willing to stream it nonstop for 24 hours. Along with watching, they’ll be documenting their True Crime all-nighter on social media so everyone will see if they can hack it… or not.

MagellanTV is back with their 3rd annual Crime Watch Dream Job! They are looking to pay one lucky true-crime fan $100/hour to binge a selection of their True Crime documentaries for 24 hours. That adds up to $2,400!

