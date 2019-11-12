Get Paid To Shop Local

Business.org is searching for a shopping fanatic to ditch corporate America this holiday season and shop local.
Are you up for a challenge this holiday season?
We want to pay you $1,000 to ditch corporate America and shop at local small businesses for your holiday must-haves.
Think you’re the present-purchasing pro we’re looking for?
The ideal candidate loves supporting small businesses and is willing to share their experiences on
social media — and that lucky person will receive $1,000 in return!
If you’re chosen for the gig, here’s what you’ll be responsible for:
- Visiting 3-5 local businesses to purchase holiday gifts
- Keeping receipts to show the location and what was bought
- Taking photos of you in the store
- Logging metrics including cost, convenience, customer service, etc.
Remember, applications must be submitted by November 27. The winner will be notified by December 2.
Check out the details here: https://www.business.org/finance/accounting/business-org-pays-you-to-shop-small-for-the-holidays/ …
You can click here to apply and read FAQs
