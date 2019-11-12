Credit: BigStockPhoto

Get Paid To Shop Local

November 12, 2019

Business.org is searching for a shopping fanatic to ditch corporate America this holiday season and shop local.

Are you up for a challenge this holiday season?

We want to pay you $1,000 to ditch corporate America and shop at local small businesses for your holiday must-haves.

Think you’re the present-purchasing pro we’re looking for?

The ideal candidate loves supporting small businesses and is willing to share their experiences on

social media — and that lucky person will receive $1,000 in return!

If you’re chosen for the gig, here’s what you’ll be responsible for:

  • Visiting 3-5 local businesses to purchase holiday gifts
  • Keeping receipts to show the location and what was bought
  • Taking photos of you in the store
  • Logging metrics including cost, convenience, customer service, etc.

Remember, applications must be submitted by November 27. The winner will be notified by December 2.

Check out the details here: https://www.business.org/finance/accounting/business-org-pays-you-to-shop-small-for-the-holidays/ 

You can click here to apply and read FAQs

Full Story: HERE

