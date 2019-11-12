Get Paid To Shop Local

Business.org is searching for a shopping fanatic to and shop local.



Are you up for a challenge this holiday season?

We want to pay you $1,000 to ditch corporate America and shop at local small businesses for your holiday must-haves.

Think you’re the present-purchasing pro we’re looking for?

The ideal candidate loves supporting small businesses and is willing to share their experiences on

social media — and that lucky person will receive $1,000 in return!

If you’re chosen for the gig, here’s what you’ll be responsible for:

Visiting 3-5 local businesses to purchase holiday gifts

Keeping receipts to show the location and what was bought

Taking photos of you in the store

Logging metrics including cost, convenience, customer service, etc.

Remember, applications must be submitted by November 27. The winner will be notified by December 2.

Check out the details here: https://www.business.org/finance/accounting/business-org-pays-you-to-shop-small-for-the-holidays/ …

You can click to apply and read FAQs

