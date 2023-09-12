Get Paid to Binge Watch True Crime

sidarta|BigStock

Crime doesn’t sleep…but it pays.

Our ideal candidate lives for true crime.

They can handle the most menacing serial killer, the goriest details, and don’t flinch at the chilling paranormal – they love it so much that they’re willing to stream it nonstop for 24 hours.

Along with watching, they’ll be documenting their true crime all-nighter on social media so everyone will see if they can hack it… or not.

Get paid to binge watch 24 hours of true crime.

4th Annual True Crime Watch

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069