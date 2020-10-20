Get Paid for a Sugar High

Hannamariah|BighStock

BonusFinder.com is looking for someone who likes candy.

The candy-tester will be paid $500 to try different kinds of Halloween

candy then report on their findings.

“This is not a trick, we will be treating the chosen candidate with a $500 pay-out

to decide the best Halloween candies in the U.S.,” the company said.

To apply, just go here and fill out the information requested.

You must be able to explain why you are the best person for the job.

Application: HERE

Full Story: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069