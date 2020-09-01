Get Paid $2600 to Help A Couple Move… Yes, There’s a Catch…

Photo Credit: Bigstock

A delightfully charming couple in the U.K. is willing to pay someone the equivalent of $2,600 cash to help them move. Sounds like a GREAT deal, right? Well…. keep your pants on.

Nudist couple will pay someone £2k to help them move – but you have to be nakedhttps://t.co/pliL8pAdfz pic.twitter.com/6pes6d4U67 — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) August 30, 2020

I drive a pickup truck so oftentimes my phone will ding and ring near the end of a month and someone inevitably asks me to help them move. I’m mostly paid in pizza and beer.

It’s all that pizza and beer that get in the way of helping this couple in their **ahem** request.

No one wants to see me hauling a bedroom set down three flights in the beer belly buff.

I’ll keep MY pants on!