Get out! (Of My Dreams): Billy Ocean's new album now coming September 4

Initially slated for release in April, ’80s pop star Billy Ocean‘s first album of original material in 10 years, One World, is now coming September 4.

Ocean, best known for chart-topping hits like “Caribbean Queen” and “Get Out of My Dreams, Get Into My Car,” has just released a new track from the record called “We Gotta Find Love.” It was co-written and produced by Barry Eastmond, who Billy also worked with on his 1985 hit “When the Going Gets Tough, the Tough Get Going.”

“It’s encouraging to see the response of the younger generation of all denominations, all over the world, looking for a better future,” Billy says of the song’s inspiration. “I look forward to the day when we realize ‘there’s no difference between us, when we take away things that divide and abuse us.’”

Ocean’s other hits include “Loverboy,” “Suddenly,” “There’ll Be Sad Songs (To Make You Cry)” and “Love Zone.”

Earlier this year, the singer, who was born in Trinidad and Tobago but raised in London, England, celebrated his 70th birthday, as well as the fact that he’s been made a Member of the Order of the British Empire, or MBE, for his services to music.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.