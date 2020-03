Get Moving With Debbie Allen

The dance legend just posted on Twitter that she will offer a free dance class from Instagram today at 4pm EST.

That’s 1pm our time!!! Friday 3/20

FREE DANCE CLASS TOMORROW!

Tune in to my Instagram Live on Wednesday at 1pm PST/4pm EST and lets get those bodies moving!

All are welcome.

Spread the word.

See you on the dance floor. @officialdadance

