Get A FREE Macchiato Just For Bringing A Friend To Starbucks!

From Aug 3rd thru the 7th (between 2p-5p) when you buy one of the frothy espresso drinks at regular price, you’ll get a second for free. Just bring a friend. 🙂

The buy one, get one free “Meet for Macchiatos” promotion is valid at participating Starbucks locations between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. daily from August 3 to August 7. The options include the Iced Caramel Macchiato, Iced Cinnamon Almond Milk Macchiato, and Coconut Mocha Macchiato.

As you’d imagine, the free macchiato must be of equal or lesser value than the one you pay full price for. The promotion can’t be combined with other discounts either.

Full story HERE.