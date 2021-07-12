Get cooking with new merch from New Kids on the Block

Merch Traffic

When you were a kid, you had New Kids on the Block bed sheets. Now, you can relive your childhood days as a Blockhead as you prepare dinner for your kids.

The 1980s-era pattern that was used in the original design of New Kids on the Block bed sheets is now back in a line of more mature merchandise. Available now at NKOTBStore.com, you can get the pattern on an apron, oven mitt, pint glass, coffee mug, dish towel, coasters and other grown-up items.

In a statement, NKOTB’s Danny Wood says, “My favorite item from the [merch] drop is the oven mitt. It has been put to the test while filming my show The Wood Works in my kitchen. I am very particular about my kitchen accessories and this fits right in.”

There will be two additional merchandise drops in the summer and the fall.

In other NKOTB news, Joey McIntyre will be doing a co-headlining Las Vegas residency with Debbie Gibson this August and September at the Sands Showroom at the Venetian Hotel Las Vegas. A duet version of Debbie’s #1 hit “Lost in Your Eyes” featuring Joey is out now.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.