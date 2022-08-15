Get Away, Get Pampered, Get Paid

dashkindobrui|BigStock

How would you like to get PAID to relax?

CDB (CasinoDepositBonus.com) is accepting job applicants for its first-ever Las Vegas spa-tester job – a unique experience where the job is to relax, both physically and mentally – while getting paid handsomely for reviewing the finest spas in Las Vegas.

As the official Las Vegas spa reviewer, the company will fly you and a guest to Las Vegas where you will review three of the most dream-worthy spa destinations in the USA, while staying for 3 nights in luxury strip hotels.

As well as a $500 airfare, the job pays $1000 in spending money, and a $500 bonus upon completion of reviews.

After enjoying detoxifying massages, soothing lavender facials, body scrubs, pedicures, and manicures – the successful job applicant is sure to come home revitalized and refreshed, and also a little bit wealthier from the experience.

How To Apply

From now until August 31st, interested applicants for the job can apply by explaining why they would be the perfect candidate for the job via a submission form .

Information applicants must include:

– What their dream spa trip entails.

– Why they would be the perfect Las Vegas spa-tester.

– Why they love Las Vegas.

APPLY HERE

