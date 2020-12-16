Get an intimate holiday serenade from Idina Menzel now, thanks to Airbnb

Courtesy Idina Menzel

What could be better this holiday season than getting an intimate Christmas concert from Frozen star Idina Menzel? Thanks to Airbnb, you could actually make it happen.

To raise money for The Actor’s Fund, Idina has teamed with Airbnb to allow guests to book tickets to watch her perform acoustic versions of some of her favorite holiday tunes. Up to 100 guests or households can participate in the 45-minute event, which will take place tomorrow, December 17, at 7 p.m. ET.

In a statement, Idina says, “This year, connecting with others is more important than ever and I am excited to hopefully bring a little bit of joy and holiday sparkle to your families…we’re all Home for the Holidays, so let’s have a fun evening belting out our favorite carols, and send off 2020 with some feel-good holiday cheer.”

You can book your tickets now, for just $10 per person. Visit airbnb.com/happyholidays for more info.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.