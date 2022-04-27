Get a first look at Sara Bareilles in ‘Into the Woods’

Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Sara Bareilles is ready to jump into her next musical, playing the Baker’s Wife in an upcoming Into The Woods stage performance.

The “Brave” singer stars opposite of Neil Patrick Harris, who has been cast as the Baker, in the New York City Center Encores! production. The musical is set to run from May 4 through May 15.

In a rehearsal sneak peak, Sara tells Playbill that rehearsals were grueling as the cast puts in a lot of hours to put forth the best version possible. “What we’re doing is hard,” she remarked.

“It is mad complicated,” Harris added, noting he was a big fan of the musical but had no idea just how many moving parts that go into bringing the stage production to life.

Playbill﻿ also shared footage of the full cast performing “Ever After” — which shows Sara dancing around in her prosthetic baby bump — and “Stay with Me.”

Sara of course is an old hand at Broadway musicals. She wrote and also starred in the musical Waitress, for which she earned both a Tony and Grammy nomination.

Tickets for Into the Woods, which runs for two weeks only, are on sale now on the venue’s website. Proof of vaccination and masks are mandatory.

