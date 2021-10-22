Get a “First Listen” to Ed Sheeran’s new album Thursday on Apple Music

Courtesy Apple Music

Ed Sheeran‘s new album = (Equals) isn’t coming out until October 29, but on Thursday afternoon, you can get an early listen to the project on Apple Music.

Ed and Apple Music’s Zane Lowe are teaming up for a “First Listen” global live stream event starting at 3:30pm ET on Thursday. Ed will play new songs from the album and talk about what went into creating them, as well an answer questions from fans. It’ll be available at Music.Apple.com.

= (Equals) is Ed’s first album since his record-breaking release ÷ (Divide), which came out in 2017. His +–=÷x (Mathematics) tour starts in April of 2022, though no North American dates have been released yet.

