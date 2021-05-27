George Michael’s “Freedom! ’90” reimagined for Old Navy ad starring H.E.R.

Michael Putland/Getty Images

In 2019, George Michael‘s songs provided the inspiration — and the soundtrack — for the romantic comedy Last Christmas, starring Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding. Now, one of the late singer’s signature songs has been revived for an Old Navy commercial.

George’s hit “Freedom! ’90,” which reached the top 10 in 1990, was an intensely personal song about the Wham! frontman-turned-solo superstar’s cynical relationship with the music industry and fame. For the ad, though, the song now appears to be celebrating Independence Day — since the entire cast is decked out in red, white and blue — as well as freedom in general.

This new version of “Freedom! ’90” is recorded by H.E.R., the singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist who recently won both a Grammy for Song of the Year and an Oscar for Best Original Song from a Motion Picture.

H.E.R. also stars in the spot, walking through city streets wearing a “Live Free” shirt, and ripping off a guitar solo in the middle of an intersection while surrounded by dancers. The caption under the ad on YouTube? “Let freedom riff.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.