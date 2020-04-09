George and Amal Clooney donate over $1 million towards COVID-19 relief

Keith Mayhew/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images(NEW YORK) — George Clooney and his wife Amal have joined a growing number of A-list celebrities making huge donations to help people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deadline reports the Clooneys have donated upward of $1 million to a half-a-dozen charities, including $250,000 each to The Motion Picture and Television home, of which Clooney is a board member; the SAG-AFTRA FUND; and Los Angeles Mayors Fund. Additionally, the couple has provided $300,000 to three international charities: Lebanese Food Bank, Lombardo Italy Region, and the U.K.’s NHS.

The Motion Picture and Television Fund provides temporary financial assistance for needs created or complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic, including health insurance, rent, food and other essentials.

The SAG-AFTRA Foundation COVID-19 relief fund helps cover member grants for health premiums, food, shelter and medical expense.

The Lebanese Food Bank feeds needy individuals who are unable to work, as well as the elderly, the disabled, people with chronic diseases and single mothers and orphans.

The Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles supports the LA Emergency COVID-19 fund to help provide childcare for the city’s first responders and health care workers, help with shelter for the homeless, the feeding the elderly and offering direct financial assistance to Angelenos that have been impacted.

The Lombardo Italy Region directly supports hospitals in the region affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The National Health Service COVID-19 appeal supports U.K. hospital staff and volunteers on the front line in the care of COVID-19 patients.

