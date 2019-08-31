GenPRIDE: Aging in the LGBTQ Community with Pride and Dignity [Podcast]

GenPRIDE is a nonprofit organization which offers important new opportunities to develop and test multi-generational solutions to the challenges facing LGBTQ midlife and older adults. Losing a lifetime partner, social solidarity, and for some feeling they have to go 'back in the closet'. We discuss ALL of this, and how GenPRIDE is helping to reduce isolation of LGBTQ older adults and enhance their success as they age-in-community. PLUS, a personal invitation to GENERATIONS CELEBRATION (October 5th in Seattle) honoring LGBTQ Elders. An evening gala of food, music, dance and networking. As your emcee, I guarantee you'll have a blast. Now let's meet our DIFFERENCE MAKER of GenPRIDE: KAREN FREDRIKSEN-GOLDSEN PhD.
Meet DIFFERENCE MAKER Karen Fredriksen-Goldsen PhD of GenPride
Join us for a premier event to recognize and honor our elders, link lives, and build bridges across LGBTQ generations and allies! I'll be you're emcee, so save the date!
Generations Celebration
Saturday, October 5th, 2019
5:00 PM to 10:00 PM
Bell Harbor International Conference Center
2211 Alaskan Way
Seattle, Washington 98121
Ticket/Event Info > http://genevents.org/gala/
Or call 206-543-2449
