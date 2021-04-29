Genesis set to tour North America for the first time in 14 years this fall

Credit: Patrick Balls and Martin Griffin

Earlier this year, Genesis announced that their postponed The Last Domino? tour finally would kick off in Ireland and the band’s U.K. homeland this September. Now the reunited trio has revealed dates for a North American leg of the trek.

The outing, which features 14 confirmed dates, gets underway on November 15 in Chicago and is mapped out through a December 15 concert in Boston. Among the other major cities the tour will visit are Washington, D.C., Montreal, Toronto, Detroit, Cleveland, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.

Genesis also will play two shows in the New York City area — at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan and at the new UBS Arena in the suburb of Elmont, New York. The trek will mark the first time Genesis has played the U.S. and Canada since its 2007 Turn It On Again tour.

Tickets for the concerts will go on sale to the general public on May 7, while a pre-sale will begin on May 5. Tickets will be sold through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program, which you can register for now through this Sunday, May 2, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

As previously reported, The Last Domino? tour will feature Genesis’ classic trio lineup of Phil Collins, Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks, joined by Collins’ son Nic on drums and the group’s longtime touring guitarist, Daryl Stuermer.

The Ireland and U.K. portion of the trek, which originally was slated to take place in late 2020 before being delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will launch with a September 15-16 stand in Dublin, followed by 17 U.K. shows, winding down with a three-date London engagement, October 11-13.

Here are all of the new North American dates:

11/15 — Chicago, IL, United Center

11/18 — Washington, D.C., Capital One Arena

11/20 — Charlotte, NC, Spectrum Center

11/22 — Montreal, QC, Canada, Centre Bell

11/25 — Toronto, ON, Canada, Scotiabank Arena

11/27 — Buffalo, NY, KeyBank Center

11/29 — Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena

11/30 — Cleveland, OH, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

12/2 — Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center

12/5 — New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

12/8 — Columbus, OH, Nationwide Arena

12/10 — Elmont, NY, UBS Arena at Belmont Park

12/13 — Pittsburgh, PA, PPG Paints Arena

12/15 — Boston, MA, TD Garden

