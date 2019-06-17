Gender Reveal Gone Wrong

Parker and his girlfriend Micah are expecting their first child, a boy, in November.
Video captured the epic fail of a gender reveal over the weekend in middle Tennessee.
With his phone up and recording, Eli Stuard eagerly awaited to see the gender of his new grandchild at a home in Chapel Hill.
As the video shows, that’s when things didn’t quite go as planned and a gender reveal party popper backfired.
And now, they’ll always have the video for a little laugh.
