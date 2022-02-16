Gavin DeGraw to release new music since 2016, unveils new tour

Jason Goodrich

Gavin DeGraw delighted fans Wednesday with a major announcement — he’s about to release new music for the first time in almost six years. The “Not Over You” singer revealed he is also heading back on tour this spring to support his forthcoming new album.

Gavin is heading out on the 20-date Full Circle Tour, which will take him to the nation’s biggest cities starting in Los Angeles, California, on April 19. He will hit up cities like Austin, Texas and Boston, Massachusetts, before wrapping things up in New York City on May 21.

“I’m very excited to announce my Full Circle Tour,” he said in a statement obtained by ABC Audio. “Each night I’ll be performing my upcoming album Face the River in its entirety. These songs are very close to my heart. I look forward to sharing them with you.”

This is the first time Gavin announced the title of his upcoming album, and he promises more info on its upcoming release is on the horizon. Face the River will be his first album in nearly six years, following 2016’s Something Worth Saving, which featured the hit “She Sets the City on Fire.”

Tickets for the Full Circle Tour go on sale this Friday on Gavin’s official website.

