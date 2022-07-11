Gavin DeGraw hits the road next month with all new Face The River tour

RCA Records

Gavin DeGraw is giving fans not one but two different tours this summer. Right after wrapping his Full Circle tour, he’s heading back out on the road next month to start his all-new Face The River tour.

The Grammy nominee unveiled his new trek on Monday, which kicks off on August 20 in Clearwater, Florida. This tour will focus on cities in the Midwest and East Coast, including Annapolis, Maryland and Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The “Chariot” singer also teased a special “homecoming” show for his pit stop in Bethel, New York — which is a stone’s throw away from his childhood home. The 11-date tour wraps September 13 in Madison, Wisconsin.

“It feels so good any time I hit the road, but adding music from this album to the show makes this run particularly special,” Gavin said in a statement. “To watch fans connect so strongly to this material, which is so personal to me, makes performing these songs one of the greatest joys of my life.”

Just like his sold-out Full Circle tour, this all-new trek will support Gavin’s recently released ultra-personal Face The River album.

“This album is dedicated to my parents,” Gavin said prior to the record’s release. “They were my heroes. It was their love story, their sacrifices, and their guidance that shaped this music.”

Tickets to this new trek go on sale this Friday, July 15 at 10 a.m. local time on Gavin’s official website.

