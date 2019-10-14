Credit: BigStockPhoto

Gas Prices Rise Only In Seattle

October 14, 2019

Gas prices are rising in the Seattle area and across Washington state, even as the average gas price drops nationwide.

The survey, by GasBuddy, found that the average gasoline price in Seattle has risen nearly 5 cents

a gallon over the past week, while the nationwide average price has dropped by 2.4 cents.

In Washington state as a whole, the average gas price is up 4.4 cents per gallon.

Still, Seattle gas prices are about 13 cents cheaper than at the same time last year.

The GasBuddy survey also found a huge gap between the cheapest and priciest gas stations in the Seattle area.

According to the report, the cheapest station in Seattle is priced at $2.97 per gallon on Monday,

while the most expensive is $4.49 per gallon – a difference of $1.52.

The study’s authors said gas prices in Washington state should start dropping in the weeks ahead,

along with the rest of the nation, now that refinery issues are being resolved on the West Coast.

Full Story: HERE

