Gas Prices On The Rise

Gasoline prices are skyrocketing in Seattle and around the nation

The survey, by GasBuddy, found that Seattle gasoline prices have shot up by an average of 38 cents in the past month – with an increase of nearly 10

cents per gallon in the past week alone.

According to the survey, the average price in Seattle is now $3.48.

The cheapest station in Seattle is priced at $3.09 per gallon while the most expensive is $4.09 per gallon, a difference of $1.

Statewide, the average gas price is $3.34 per gallon. Tacoma comes in at $3.42 per gallon,

while across the mountains in Yakima, the average price is $3.29.

The sharp increases are due to a series of refinery cutbacks and changeovers from winter gas blends to summer blends.

