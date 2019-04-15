Credit: Karimala | BigStockPhoto.com

Gas Prices On The Rise

Gasoline prices are skyrocketing in Seattle and around the nation

The survey, by GasBuddy, found that Seattle gasoline prices have shot up by an average of 38 cents in the past month – with an increase of nearly 10

cents per gallon in the past week alone.

According to the survey, the average price in Seattle is now $3.48.

The cheapest station in Seattle is priced at $3.09 per gallon while the most expensive is $4.09 per gallon, a difference of $1.

Statewide, the average gas price is $3.34 per gallon. Tacoma comes in at $3.42 per gallon,

while across the mountains in Yakima, the average price is $3.29.

The sharp increases are due to a series of refinery cutbacks and changeovers from winter gas blends to summer blends.

Full Story: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on FacebookTwitter and Instagram @warm1069

About Laurie Hardie

Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.