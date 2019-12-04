Gas Prices Dropping?

Gasoline prices are slowly dropping in the Seattle area and statewide, according to a new survey released Monday.

The survey, by GasBuddy, found that Seattle gas prices have fallen 2.2 cents per gallon over the past week and 4.6 cents over the past month.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Seattle is now priced at $2.95 per gallon

while the most expensive is $4.19 per gallon – a difference of $1.24.

The average price for gas in the Seattle area is now $3.46 per gallon.

In Tacoma, the average gas price is now $3.33 per gallon after dropping 4.8 cents over the past week.

In Washington state as a whole, gas prices have fallen 4.6 cents over the past week to $3.25 per gallon.

