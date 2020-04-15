‘Game of Thrones’ star Kristofer Hivju “fully recovered” following COVID-19 diagnosis

April 15, 2020

Kristofer Hivju as Tormund in “Game of Thrones”; Helen Sloan.HBO(NEW YORK) — Kristofer Hivju, who played Tormund on the HBO series Game of Thrones, shared some great news with fans — he’s fully recovered after contracting the COVID-19 coronavirus.

In a Monday Instagram post, the 41-year-old actor revealed that he and his wife, who may have come down with the illness as well, are “fully recovered and in good health.”

“After several weeks [in] quarantine, and also a couple more indoors,” Hivju reported they were “free of all symptoms” and are “finally safe and sound.”

“We were lucky to only have mild symptoms of the Covid 19. We send our love and thoughts to all of the people where the virus has hit much harder, and to everyone who has lost their loved ones due to the Cornonavirus,” Hivju expressed.

“Thank you for all of your support,” he added, before urging his followers to “stay vigilant and keep your distance, wash your hands, and most of al ; take care of each other in this strange time.”

Hivju revealed a little over a month ago that he’d tested positive for COVID-19 .

As of Wednesday morning, there have been at least 1,997,321 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 127,601 deaths worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.

